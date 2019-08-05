R. Kelly charged with sexual misconduct in Minnesota

R Kelly, Cook County, Illinois booking photo

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced charges Monday against R&B singer R. Kelly for sexual misconduct involving an underage fan from Minnesota.

The case dates back to 2001. According to prosecutors, the alleged victim was paid $200 to get naked and have sexual relations with the musician at his Minneapolis hotel. The tip came through a Chicago tip line.

Freeman said there was no “sexual intercourse” between Kelly and the victim, but there was “dancing and sexual contact.” He admitted it will be a hard case to prosecute given the evidence is nearly 20 years old.

Kelly, 52, is already facing federal charges allegedly sexually abusing women and girls who attended his concerts. He pleaded not guilty to those charges Friday in federal court in New York and was denied bail, the Associated Press reported.

The singer, whose full name is Robert Kelly, was also arrested in Chicago last month for allegedly engaging in child pornography.