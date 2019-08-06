Closs family home demolished in Barron, Wis.

BARRON, Wis. (FOX 9) – The Barron, Wisconsin home from which Jayme Closs was abducted has been demolished, the Barron County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday.

Jayme Closs was abducted from the home on October 15, 2018, after her parents, Denise and James Closs, were murdered. After 88 days, Jayme escaped her abductor and made it to safety. Jake Patterson pleaded guilty to the kidnapping and murders. In May, he was sentenced to life in prison.

The bank that owned the home tore it down, officials confirmed. Surviving family members were informed of the demolition plan.