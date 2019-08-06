RedHawks Second Baseman T.J. Bennett Retires from Organization

Bennett entered Tuesday with a .279 batting average

FARGO, N.D. — After a seven-game homestand, the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks hit the road for the next nine games.

This road trip will have a bit of a different feel, the final away contests for second baseman T.J. Bennett as a Redhawk.

Bennett announced his retirement from the organization.

His final game at Newman Outdoor Field is Friday, August 16 against Sioux Falls. Bennett’s next endeavor stays with in baseball as he heads to Illinois State joining the coaching staff as an assistant.

Bennett has played an critical part in the team’s success this season batting .279 with 76 hits, 10 home runs and 43 rbi in 72 games.

Bennett signed with the Redhawks in April after a stint in the Chicago White Sox organization, joining his dad and manager, Jim Bennett.

In a statement from the organization, Jim Bennett said “As T.J.’s manager, we are really going to miss him and what he brings to the team on the field. As his father, I am truly excited for T.J. And this next chapter in his life as a college coach. He knows the game, loves the game and I’m confident he will bring a lot to the table as a coach. I will be his biggest cheerleader in his new career.”