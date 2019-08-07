First Responders in Grand Forks Take Part in Active Shooter Drill

The scenario was as realistic as possible

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — First responders in Grand Forks carried out an active shooter drill they’ve been planning for months.

“The benefit of not knowing as much information in regards to the scenario is that’s how it would be in real life. We have to figure out what is going on and ascertain the issue, figure out what resources we have, and then deploy in an appropriate manner to resolve that threat,” Lt. Jeremy Moe with the Grand Forks Police Department said.

The scenario is as realistic as possible. Volunteers spent time before the drill getting makeup put on to resemble gunshot wounds.

“I think today’s day and age with such a high prevalence of active shootings, it’s important to be able to have EMS services, the police department, and the fire department be prepared for situations like this because they do occur fairly frequently,” Morghan Selzler, a volunteer, said.

Actors were placed throughout the school, and blank ammunition was used to simulate gunfire.

As the sound of chaos is heard throughout the hallways, first responders gathered the wounded victims and took them out to the ambulances.

Victims are triaged based on the severity of their injuries. In real life, it would happen a distance away from the school for safety reasons.

Administrators say one of the biggest challenges of the drill is the communication between different law enforcement agencies.

“We always want to make sure our communication is on par. We want to make sure we’re responding as a unified team, to handle any type of large incidents of this nature,” Moe said.

Although full scale active shooter drills don’t happen every year, Grand Forks Public Schools still does two lockdown drills each school year.

No high school students took part in the active shooter drill because it could potentially be traumatizing.

Administrators say the mass shootings that happened in El Paso and Dayton last weekend don’t affect the procedure of the active shooter simulation.

“We do, we believe enough exercise and drilling to make sure we provide a safe environment. We’re not going to double of drills we do or exercises we do, we want to make sure our students feel safe and our parents know their students are safe so I think for us the protocols we have in place are adequate,” Jody Thompson with Grand Forks Public Schools said.