UND Football Returns Depth on Defense

Eric Schmidt is back as the Fighting Hawks Defensive Coordinator

GRAND FORKS, N.D. –There has been plenty of talk about the offensive changes to University of North Dakota’s football team with Danny Freund in his first year as the Fighting Hawks offensive coordinator.

But on the other side of the ball, many familiar faces return to the field.

The team brings back seven defensive starters from last season and the same defensive coordinator in Eric Schmidt, who has been the defensive coordinator since 2014.

With all that talent returning, there is a great opportunity for the defense to shine.

“Just like we are on offense, we are looking at how do we get our best personnel on the field,” head coach Bubba Schweigert, said. “Everybody on the roster is important, so right now we are evaluating all our players.”

“We graduated some guys who had some really good years up front. We have a little more depth at line backer this year, a little more depth in the secondary and we got to make sure we use out roster to the best of our ability.”