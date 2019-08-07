United Way Needs 250 More Backpacks to Meet Their Goal

Any child attending K-12 school in Cass and Clay Counties is eligible to receive a backpack and supplies.

Fargo, ND–United Way of Cass-Clay is only 250 backpacks shy of its goal for the 2019 United Way School Supply Drive.

The goal is to help 6,000 local K-12 students this year.

United Way says a donation of $20 can provide a backpack and supplies for a child, and donations can be made on the United Way website at any time.

The United Way School Supply Drive will be holding two distribution events to give out the backpacks. One on Saturday, August 10 and the second on Tuesday, August 13 at the Fargodome.