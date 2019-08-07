UPDATE: Proposed New City of Moorhead Logo Put On Hold After Negative Feedback

The city was accepting comments until Saturday

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Moorhead city officials are listening to the public’s input on its proposed new logo and they have decided to put it on hold.

The final two choices were getting negative feedback including some people calling them just plain “horrible”.

The only difference between the choices is that the river has a different shape.

Much of the feedback online questioned the need for a new logo, its cost and why the Hjemkomst Viking ship is being replaced.

Based on the feedback, the city will shelve the idea for now.