8-Year-Old Boy Has Wish Granted, Becomes Dozer Operator For a Day

Ronald McDonald House partnered with General Equipment and Supplies to make it happen

HORACE, N.D. — An 8–year–old boy’s dreams come true after the Ronald McDonald House and General Equipment and Supplies team up.

Elias Schiele has always wanted to run a bulldozer, and he got to be a dozer operator for the day.

He was diagnosed with leukemia last month. His family moved from Minot to the Ronald McDonald House in Fargo so he can get treatment at Sanford.

His siblings also got a chance to try out the dozer.

“All these opportunities we’ve been given, it’s great to keep everybody positive and being away from home, it makes the days go by faster and have something to look forward to,” Tiffany Schiele, Elias’s mom, said.

There will be a benefit and silent auction to raise money to help the family with medical bills on August 18 in Lignite, North Dakota.