Beating The Odds, community gathers to help pay little girl’s medical bills

FARGO N.D – At the Avalon Center in Fargo people gathered here for Finley’s Fight Fundraiser to help support the one–year–old who suffered a non–accidental traumatic brain injury leaving her with a fractured skull at daycare.

The event is not able to mourn an injury but celebrating a turnaround.

“She was in the ICU fighting her life for many, many weeks and we were worried if she would walk or if she would or if she would talk or hear or see ever again, and she’s kind of our miracle little baby because she has made so much progress. She’s walking she’s dancing, she’s saying words, she can see and hear just like any typical girl her age should,” Said Finley’s Aunt Shauna Erickson.

They are also excited to see so many people show up.

“It shocks me to see so much support from people when people can see a deserving and people just come out and come together are you going to say something in the microphone” Said Shauna laughingly.

There are a whole lot of things going on to celebrate the fundraiser but her birthday as well.

“We’ve got raffles; we got some paddles games we’ve got a happy birthday song for Finley all kinds of stuff going on” Said Erickson

For organizers that helped put the whole celebration together, it was a big task.

“We not only wanted to create action and awareness for this cause but also support Finley and her life. She wasn’t supposed to see, hear, walk or talk and she’s actually have a miraculous recovery,” Said 35 under 35 Leadership member Kelsey Knutson.

Some personal emotions can help drive to make the extra celebration special for the little girl.

“I was just heartbroken something like this should never happen ever happen to a child, and all I wanted to do is find out how we can prevent child abuse situations not only in our region but throughout our nation. Why would something like this happen to a child who had no control over her situation,” Said Knutson

If you would like to donate to Finley, the group will be taking money until September 15th.