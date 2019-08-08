Shooting Injures 3, Including a 12 Year Old Boy

The shooting happened Wednesday evening in a residential neighborhood in Maplewood.

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. – A shooting in a St. Paul suburb left three people wounded, including a 12-year-old boy, and caused a brief lockdown of an area hospital.

The shooting happened Wednesday evening in a residential neighborhood in Maplewood.

The 12-year-old, a 15-year-old and a 21-year-old man were all shot in the chest.

The victims were taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul where high tension among the victims’ family members led to a brief lockdown.

Witnesses at the scene of the shooting provided information about two suspects and police pulled over their vehicle a short time later.

Only one of the two men remains in custody.