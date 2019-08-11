Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Concludes With Slight Increase In Attendance

STURGIS, S.D. — Western South Dakota’s famed motorcycle rally in Sturgis is likely seeing a small uptick in attendance this year.

This year’s 10-day motorcycle rally just wrapped up.

Figures released by the South Dakota Department of Public Safety show a slight overall increase in vehicles entering Sturgis through midweek.

Drunk driving, drug, traffic and other arrests point to increased attendance from last year’s estimate of 495,000.

The final traffic count won’t be available until next week.

Two motorcyclists died during the event.

The rally has been held annually for the past 79 years.