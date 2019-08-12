Fargo Post 2 Rewriting History With American Legion World Series Appearance

First Appearance since 1992

FARGO, N.D. — Sunday was a day to remember for the Fargo Post 2 legion baseball team.

Post Two beat Excelsior, Minnesota twice to advance on to the American Legion World Series in Shelby, North Carolina for the first time since 1992.

Excelsior was the only team to beat Post 2 at the Central Plains Regional in Sioux Falls the entire tournament. The 51–and–6 season continues setting up an opportunity for history to rewrite itself.

As vice chairman Jim Pettersen says, the 2019 team wasn’t the only one that needed two games to book their ticket to North Carolina.

“First game was kind of a slug fest. We got beat 17–11. We kind of part ourselves in a bad place with some errors and it got away from us,” Pettersen said. “We felt we could battle back to beat them again. Talking to some of the alumni, the 1969 guys, their texting us and the 89 guys who all went to the world series. They both went into Sunday needing to win two games. We felt like the opportunity was here. History was on our side and we got it done.”

Post 2’s first game is Thursday at 3 p.m. against Idaho Falls and can be seen on ESPN3.