Monday Match: Jara And Kaitlin

Monday Match is a new weekly feature highlighting Bigs and Littles who are matched through Big Brothers Big Sisters of The Village Family Service Center.

This week’s match is Jara and Kaitlin.

Jara and Kaitlin have been matched for over 2 years.

They love to go to Skate City, Sky Zone, Tutti Frutti, the park and swimming.

They recently have been having fun making 3-ingredient recipes together

Big Brothers Big Sisters defends the potential of youth in the Fargo-Moorhead area by matching kids with caring mentors, like Jara. There are currently 70 kids waiting for a Big Brother or Big Sister, like you. In just four hours a month, you can help a child realize their biggest possible future. To volunteer, call 701-451-4877 or visit BBBSFargo.org.