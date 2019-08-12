“Noises Off” To Be Staged At Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre

KVRR's morning meteorologist Marshall Downing is a member of the cast

FARGO, N.D. — A production of “Noises Off” is returning to the Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre stage for the first time in 22 years.

You’ll also be able to catch KVRR’s morning meteorologist, Marshall Downing, as he portrays “Tim Allgood” in the production.

The play-within-a-play depicting the follies of a second-rate theatre troupe will be staged September 6 and 7 and again on the 12 through 14.

Tickets will be available starting Monday, August 19 at fmct.org.