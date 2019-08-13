LIVE: Making It Easier To Talk About Death

Author Visiting Region For "Live Well Die Well" Tour

You can learn how to start a difficult conversation, how to manage your final days, with the help of an author touring our region this week.

Hospice of the Red River Valley invited Kimberly C. Paul to the region.

She wrote a new book called Bridging the Gap, sharing stories from nearly two decades working with hospice patients.

Paul left her dream job to focus on end-of-life planning and care.

She’s touring the country with her “Live Well Die Well” tour.

She says it’s a tough but important subject to bring up, since you can die at any time.

“But really it’s about how do we normalize this conversation”, she says. “How do we inspire people to plan and radically change the way we talk, and possibly experience end of life?”

Paul is making three stops in our region for her tour.

On Tuesday, August 13th she’ll be at the Dakota Medical Foundation at 4141 28th Ave. S., in Fargo.

On Wednesday, August 14th she’ll be at Hope Church at 1601 17th Ave. S., in Grand Forks.

On Thursday, August 15th she’ll be at the Ecumen Community, Forest Conference Center at 1415 Madison Ave. in Detroit Lakes.

