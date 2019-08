Longtime “Santa” At Rheault Farm Passes Away

Bob Scott Was Also An Active Leader In Scouting

Bob Scott

FARGO, N.D. — The man who portrayed Santa Claus for the past decade at Rheault Farm in Fargo has passed away.

Bob Scott’s family says because he posed for photos with so many children as Santa, he would often encounter people who would tell him that his picture was on their refrigerator.

Scott was also an active leader in scouting.

He graduated from Fargo North High School in 1969.

He was 68.