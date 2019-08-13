NDSU Soccer Building Relationships With Young Team

Play Exhibition Against Viterbo Wednesday night

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State soccer is one day away from opening up their 2019 season. The Bison host Viterbo in an exhibition Wednesday night at Dacotah Field.

The biggest difference between the 2018 and 2019 Bison are the relationships. NDSU has nine freshmen and only two seniors returning, but it’s the work the team has put in this off season where the Herd see a change.

When it comes to those pressure situations a season presents, the team has worked at staying true to themselves and not letting the outside noise of a long season get in their heads.

“A lot of the stuff we did in the off season will help us moving forward. That mentality of being there for each other,” senior goalkeeper Monica Polgar said. “I really think the team that is closer and trusts each other wants it more.”

“I think it’ll just be grinding out those last minutes of the game where you’re tired and things get tough and you get frustrated with each other,” senior forward Mariah Haberle said. “Just keeping an even keel. Having each others back. Our hashtag of beating yesterday and taking everything one day at a time.”

The Bison were voted number three in the Summit League Preseason poll behind Denver and South Dakota State.