New Affordable Housing Facility in West Fargo Opens Its Doors

WEST FARGO, N.D. — After two years of planning and building, a new affordable housing facility opens its doors across from Menards and Marshalls in West Fargo.

But this apartment building is more than just a place to live.

“As soon as you walk through Grace Garden, you feel the love, you feel the care. The intentionality of not making just this a shelter or a housing facility, but making it a home,” said YWCA USA CEO Alejandra Castillo.

A home specifically for those who may have never had one.

Grace Garden is a permanent housing residence for those fleeing domestic violence.

YWCA Cass Clay partnered with Gate City Bank, Lutheran Church and others to make the 7.1 million dollar dream project a reality.

“It’s a team. This is what we need. This is the model for housing in North Dakota. We need to do more of exactly what’s done here at Grace Garden,” said Sen. John Hoeven.

The facility has 30 fully–furnished units, ranging from one to four bedrooms.

“The tables, the bathrooms, the width of the doors for people who may be disabled. It was just – it’s really a testimony of how everything, every thought went into it carefully and with great intention,” said Castillo.

It’ll provide homes to an average of 75 people who will be moving in at the end of the month.

“I will tell you what I know will happen, and that is that their lives will be transformed. And how will that happen? It will happen because now they have a safe place to live. Their children will be in a thriving environment. The wrap–around services of YWCA will be there for them,” said Castillo.

Those services include on–site employment coaches, Sanford nurses and childcare help.

But YWCA says it shouldn’t just stop at housing.

“What I dream will happen is that these women will then be empowered to really follow their dreams. Maybe start a business. Maybe run for office. Maybe become teachers or anything that they wish,” said Castillo.

Some residents will be transferred from other YWCA programs or other community organizations.

Applicants who are victims of domestic violence are given priority over those who are chronically homeless.