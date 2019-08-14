Barnesville School District Passes $27 Million Bond Referendum for Repairs

BARNESVILLE, Minn.–Voters in Barnesville pass a 27 million dollar school bond referendum for improvements at the elementary and high school.

The money will be used to repair and upgrade Atkinson Elementary and Barnesville High School, expand the auditorium, and build an overhead walkway between the two schools.

The proposal has been in the works for 4 years and it has failed twice.

School officials say they are excited to see how the improvements will benefit the students.

“You know activities are a big part of a student’s education. Students are really involved, not just in their academics but also in a lot of their activities. School has really become almost community centers. And my goal and hope is that through the design phase and construction, that all community members and families and students really like the new facility,” said Superintendent of Barnesville Public Schools, Jon Ellerbusch.

The measure for 24 million dollars in repairs passed by around 550 votes.

Measure two for the auditorium passed by nearly 200 votes.

The walkway measure passed by only 78 votes.