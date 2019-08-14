Man Suspected in Mandan Walmart Assault in jail

Hilario Flores, 24, is in custody for probation violations.

MANDAN, N.D. – Police have arrested a man considered a person of interest in a knife attack last Friday at the Mandan Walmart, but the arrest does not relate to that incident.

Hilario Flores, 24, is in custody for probation violations, Deputy Chief Lori Flaten said.

The store was evacuated after a person confronted a vendor, pulled a knife and cut him near one ear. The man was not seriously hurt. The vendor did not know the man, and the attack appeared to be random, police said.

Flaten said the department appreciated receiving tips and information from the public regarding Flores’ whereabouts.