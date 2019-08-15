Active Shooter Exercise Scheduled in Devils Lake

The exercise has been developed to create a rapid response aimed at quickly neutralizing the threat.

Devils Lake, ND – An active shooter exercise is scheduled to take place at Devils Lake High School on Monday, August 19 between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

The Lake Region Emergency Response Team, comprised of members from the City of Devils Lake, Ramsey County and Devils Lake Public School Board will be conducting the exercise.

The Devils Lake Police Department says first responders and law enforcement personnel are being trained to respond appropriately and effectively when the time comes.

Teachers and Faculty members in the Devils Lake Schools District will get a first-hand, realistic reenactment of an active shooter situation.