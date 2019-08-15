Alexandria Woman Dies in Douglas County Collision

An SUV crossed the center line of the highway and collided with a van.

ALEXANDRIA, MN (KFGO) – An Alexandria, Minnesota woman was killed in a head-on crash on Highway 29 south of Alexandria, Minnesota Wednesday afternoon.

The State Patrol says an SUV driven by a Colorado Man crossed the center line of the highway, several miles south of the I-94 interchange and collided with a van. Both vehicles rolled.

The van’s driver was dead at the scene. She’s identified as 61-year-old Betty Bengston. A passenger in the van, also from Alexandria, and the driver of the SUV were both taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.