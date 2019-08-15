Having An Axe To Grind With Homelessness With Fargo Charity Drive

FARGO, N.D. – Churches United and Triple Ax in Fargo have teamed up to fight homelessness.

The ax throwing company donates a portion of its profits for the night to the organization.

Triple Ax is Fargo’ s first ax throwing destination off of 52nd avenue south. The money raised tonight goes to helping those in need as well as boosting needed donations to help keep up with demands.

“Donations are down anyway and this Summer especially slow and rather go back to our regular donors and hey we need more money we thought let’s find some other venues that would be fun to get new people involved,” Said Chief Development Officer Babs Coler.

If you weren’t able to make it out to the drive, you can donate by clicking here.