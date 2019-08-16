Burgum Appoints Panos to Lead ND Department of Transportation

Burgum says William Panos will start the job in North Dakota on Oct. 21.

BISMARCK, N.D.–Gov. Doug Burgum has appointed a former Wyoming transportation commissioner to lead North Dakota’s transportation department.

Burgum says William Panos will start the job in North Dakota on Oct. 21. He replaces Tom Sorel, a former Minnesota transportation commissioner who resigned after less than two years on the job in North Dakota.

Panos served as Wyoming’s DOT director from 2015 to 2019 and as director of the Wyoming Department of School Facilities from 2013 to 2015.

North Dakota’s transportation department has nearly 1,000 employees, and a two-year budget of $1.4 billion.

Panos will be paid $172,400 annually.