Changes coming to MSP Airport security checkpoints

There will be new security protocols at terminal one at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Monday.

It’s all because of remodeling.

All TSA precheck and clear precheck passengers will have to use the South Checkpoint.

All other travelers will use the North Checkpoint. That includes First Class/Sky Priority and CLEAR Standard passengers.

The airport will have staff directing passengers and have signs pointing them in the right direction.

The remodeling is scheduled to be completed by mid-December.