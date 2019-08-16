Fargo Food Truck Community to Remember Jay Halvorson September 17

Halvorson was shot to death in downtown Fargo this June

FARGO, N.D. — A man considered by many to be a leader in Fargo’s food truck scene was killed in June.

Now his food truck family is coming together to remember him.

Jason “Jay” Halvorson was shot in downtown Fargo during a confrontation.

His body was found next to his Texas Q BBQ and Catering food truck.

Halvorson’s fiancé is organizing the “The Jason Halvorson Memorial Event.”

It will be held on September 17th in the City Health Department parking lot.

As many as a dozen food truck vendors are expected.

Some proceeds will help Jay’s parents pay bills.

One of two men charged with killing Halvorson pleaded not guilty to murder charges earlier this week.