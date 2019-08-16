Golden Drive Homeless Kids Holds BBQ to Raise Awareness
They're getting the word out about their big community event
FARGO, N.D. — Golden Drive Homeless Kids is getting the word out about an upcoming gathering while also raising money.
The organization held a BBQ outside of Cash Wise on 13th Avenue where they served up hot dogs and brats.
The BBQ will continue tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Golden Drive is having its big community event next month which will raise awareness for homelessness and have lots of family-friendly activities.
The group says homeless kids are often overlooked.
“At times it’s unseen. It’s a major problem. We have a major homeless problem and for Fargo–Moorhead to have all the homeless we do, we really shouldn’t,” Sue Baron said.
The Golden Drive’s Community Event and Bike Run will be September 7 at Bonanzaville.