Golden Drive Homeless Kids Holds BBQ to Raise Awareness

They're getting the word out about their big community event

FARGO, N.D. — Golden Drive Homeless Kids is getting the word out about an upcoming gathering while also raising money.

The organization held a BBQ outside of Cash Wise on 13th Avenue where they served up hot dogs and brats.

The BBQ will continue tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Golden Drive is having its big community event next month which will raise awareness for homelessness and have lots of family-friendly activities.

The group says homeless kids are often overlooked.

“At times it’s unseen. It’s a major problem. We have a major homeless problem and for Fargo–Moorhead to have all the homeless we do, we really shouldn’t,” Sue Baron said.

The Golden Drive’s Community Event and Bike Run will be September 7 at Bonanzaville.