Man Facing Multiple Charges After Bomb Found in His Vehicle

Kandiyohi County Sheriff Eric Holien said the device had a fuse and was larger than a pipe bomb.

WILLMAR, MN– It was just a home-made sparkler, a Benson, Minnesota man, who’s now facing multiple charges told the police, after they found a bomb in his pickup truck Monday afternoon.

Kandiyohi County Sheriff Eric Holien said the device had a fuse and was larger than a pipe bomb. According to the sheriff, “It had inside materials that were used as shrapnel, that if it was detonated it would basically shred anything in its path.”

The Minneapolis Bomb Squad was called in and determined it contained explosive components, and they rendered it safe.

Police found 31-year-old Randy Frederiks sleeping inside his pickup Monday afternoon just outside the Willmar city limits. When they checked his license, he jumped out of the vehicle and got away through a cornfield. Wednesday morning he was arrested while sitting inside a parked car near a Willmar restaurant.