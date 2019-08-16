Warren Pledges to Revoke DAPL, Keystone XL Permits

FARGO, ND – Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren says she wants to cancel the federal permits for the Keystone XL and Dakota Access Pipelines.

In a tweet Friday, the Massachusetts senator said “when tribal concerns have conflicted with corporate profits or resource extraction, tribes lose.”

Warren pledged that if elected, energy projects that impact Indian Country would not be allowed to proceed without consent. She said that means revoking the Keystone XL and Dakota Access Pipeline permits.

Warren said “Washington is failing Native communities, and it’s time to fulfill our obligations to tribal nations.”

Thousands of pipeline opponents came to North Dakota in 2016 and 2017 to protest the $3.8 billion DAPL, resulting in about 761 arrests.