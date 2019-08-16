Water Main Break at Moorhead CVS Floods Store, Affects Surrounding Businesses

Officers responded to motion alarms at 1:30 a.m.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A water main break at the CVS Moorhead floods the store.

Police say officers responded to motion alarms around 1:30 this morning.

They found water inside from a broken water main, and it was like a waterfall once the doors were opened.

Cleaning crews have been at the store all day, and the water main break has also affected some surrounding businesses. O’Leary’s and Sarpino’s Pizzeria didn’t have any running water.

“I have never seen anything like this. It’s kind of scary getting a phone call at 2 a.m. from the Moorhead Police Department, we had no idea, we were sleeping and it all kind of came at once,” Jim Kunz, owner of Sarpino’s Pizzeria, said.

Authorities say there were six inches of standing water inside the store. The parking lot was soaked and items in the store washed outside. It took an hour and half to find the shut off and stop the break.

“My wife said when she got here, water was still gushing out of CVS and she saw a cooler float by her and the parking lot was getting full of water and we’ve never seen it. I was expecting a lot more damage here, but we really didn’t get anything,” Kunz said.

Sarpino’s only had to mop up some water that seeped through, but not having running water has left them having to improvise.

“Right now we have to use hand wipes to wash our hands,” Kunz said.

They did wind up closing early for the day.

“We can’t make dough without water, so we’ll have to figure out how we can get some hot water,” Kunz said.

Some businesses say they’re not sure if they’ll be able to operate tomorrow.