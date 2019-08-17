Bonanzaville’s Pioneer Days Takes People Back in Time

It will continue on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Bonanzaville’s Pioneer Days gives people the chance to take a trip back in time.

One of the things on display includes a steam engine that was used to give NDSU electricity at the turn of the century.

“You got to remember that NDSU was two miles outside of Fargo at one time. So being that far outside Fargo, they needed their own power plant,” Elton Solseng, who’s on the Bonanzaville board of directors, said.

He taught agricultural engineering at NDSU for over four decades, and he says one of the major changes in technology is the sheer scale.

“The size of equipment for one big thing. You look at some of the tractors and stuff, the tractors we have today are just huge,” he said.

“Pioneer Days is something that started when people just want to get more in touch with the past again,” Chelsea Olmsted with Bonanzaville said.

There are also activities like ax throwing, which puts an urban twist on a traditionally rural activity.

“We’ve seen a lot of people come in who’ve done it on the farms, anywhere they could really, if you have an ax, and you’ve chopped wood, you probably got bored with it, and so there’s definitely history behind it,” Triple Ax owner Marcel Baumgartner said.

People can also go into everything from a saloon to a law enforcement center.

No matter what the tool or what the field, the building blocks of North Dakota as we know it all started somewhere.

“This engine or steam engines like this started the engineering program at NDSU. If weren’t for that, it would’ve been a lot longer before engineering as we talk about it really got started,” Solseng said.

Pioneer Days will continue at Bonanzaville tomorrow from noon to 5 p.m.