International Potluck Summer Music Festival Promotes Different Cultures

Two food trucks were at the potluck

FARGO, N.D. — It’s an evening of trying new tastes and hearing new sounds, but the International Potluck Summer Music Festival is mostly about bringing people together.

About a hundred people went to the event promoting different cultures.

Two food trucks, Suna’s Egyptian Eatery and Adibon Ethnic Catering were there. About half a dozen bands performed. The potluck has been done for the past four years.

“Even though there’s a lot of different cultures and different styles of music, there’s just unity and stuff that comes together from that from art and celebrating life in that way, so to hear the different ways that happens here,” organizer Peter Schott said.

The event was originally supposed to happen at Woodlawn Park, but because of the weather, was moved to Olivet Lutheran Church.