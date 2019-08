Gas Leak Repaired At Wallwork Truck Center In North Fargo

FARGO, N.D. — A gas leak at Wallwork Truck Center in north Fargo is repaired and the all clear has been issued.

Fargo Fire tells us that a gas line was hit by a construction crew Monday around 2 p.m.

They remained on scene for about a half an hour until Xcel Energy could repair the leak.

Wallwork Truck Center is located at 900 35th Street North.