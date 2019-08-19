NDSU Football Names 2019 Captains

Bison name six new captains

FARGO, N.D. — The starting quarterback wasn’t the only big news of the day for NDSU football. The team also named its captains at the start of practice Monday.

Six seniors will step forward and have the captain’s titles to their name.

Safety James Hendricks, cornerback Marquise Bridges, running back Ty Brooks, tight end Ben Ellefson, defensive lineman Derrek Tuszka and offensive lineman Zack Johnson were all voted on by their fellow teammates.

All six hold the title for the first time after last season’s captains all graduated with three currently on NFL rosters.

Hendricks and Tuszka were named to the All-Missouri Valley football conference defensive team.

Tuszka and Johnson were named to the FCS STATS Preseason All-American team.

Brooks led all current running backs on the roster with 737 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

Bridges returns after racking up 34 tackles with two interceptions.

Ellefson had 14 receptions for 194 yards in 2018.