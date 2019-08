RedHawks Shutout Gary SouthShore For Eighth Consecutive Win

FARGO, N..D — Four runs over the first two innings propelled the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks to a 6-0 win over Gary SouthShore Monday night.

Correlle Prime brought across the first two runs on an RBI double in the first. Brennan Metzger followed that up in the second with an RBI single.

The RedHawks will look for the sweep tomorrow against the Railcats with first pitch at 7:02 p.m.