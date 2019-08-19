Rep. Omar Asks Other Members Of Congress To Visit Israel After Country Bans Her

Omar says she and Rep. Tlaib are being prevented from carrying out their duties as members of Congress

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) (second from left) Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) (fourth from left)

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota is calling on other members of Congress to visit Israel while she and Rep. Rashida Tlaib cannot.

“Denying a visit to duly elected members of congress is not consistent with being an ally,” said Omar.

The women made a joint appearance in St. Paul after Israel barred them from entering last week.

Both are well-known critics of Israel when it comes to its treatment of Palestinians and have voiced support for a movement calling for a boycott of the country.

