Cass County Sheriff’s Office to Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint

The checkpoint will take place at some point between Friday, August 23rd through Sunday, August 25th.

CASS COUNTY, N.D. – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Southeast Region of the North Dakota Highway Patrol and Essentia Health, will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Cass County.

The Cass County Sheriff’s office says the primary goal of a sobriety checkpoint is to educate and deter impaired driving. Proactive measures, such as sobriety checkpoints, along with continued cooperation and support of the motoring public, all contribute to safer travel throughout Cass County and decrease the potential for serious crashes that can occur on roadways.

Results of the sobriety checkpoint will be made available by Friday, August 30th.