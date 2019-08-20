Concordia Quarterback Kragnes One of Four Returning Offensive Starters in 2019

Kragnes racked up 842 total yards last season for the Cobbers

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Concordia football is starting its 2019 season looking to improve from a 5–and–5 finish last season. It was the first time since 2010 the Cobbers did not have a winning record.

To be successful this year, it’ll start with quarterback and DGF Rebels alum Blake Kragnes. The offense lost their top rusher, Dane Ringquist, and top receiver, Kevin Marzolf, from 2018, however, the junior is one of four returners leading a whole lot of new faces. He’s ready for the challenge and so does his coach, Terry Horan.

“Just like yourself the more years you do it the more confidence you have doing it, its the same thing with football. It’s no different,” Kragnes said. “In high school, when I started junior year I was a little on edge. A little scary, but you bounce back your senior season. You have a year under your belt, more confidence. Its the same thing here.”

“This year we wanted to see what our team did in the off season, who was leading and leading by example so at the end of spring ball our team voted on the captains and Blake was chosen,” Horan said. “Having that quarterback who has that experience, that’s had a lot of bullets thrown at him in varsity type games, that’s a huge position to have comeback especially with a very young offense.”

Kragnes tallied eight touchdowns last season.