North Dakota Highway Patrol Investigating Fatal Crash

Belfield, ND–The North Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred 15 miles north of Belfield, ND on Monday.

The ND Highway Patrol reported a 1999 Ford was traveling Westbound on 21st St SW between 125th Ave. SW and 126th Ave. SW.

The Ford drove off the north edge of the roadway. The driver turned back to the roadway and overcorrected. The vehicle entered the south ditch and rolled; coming to a rest in the field.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.