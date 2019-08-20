Power of 100 Makes Donation to Local Nonprofit

130 women raised $13,000

FARGO, N.D. — The mission of the Power of 100 Red River Valley group is simple.

Women from the Fargo–Moorhead area get together four times a year, donate 100 dollars each and collectively choose a nonprofit organization to give the funds to.

This time around, they’re writing a $13,000 check to Justin’s Break the Silence Fund.

It’s a foundation dedicated to helping those battling high functioning depression and breaking down the stigma surrounding suicide.

“When you think about, ‘I give a hundred dollars to a charity,’ 100 dollars still makes a little bit of an impact. But, how great is it to get 130 women together to donate $13,000 because we’ve come together to support a cause?,” said the Power of 100 Red River Valley group founder Sandra Buchholz.

The founder of Justin’s Break the Silence Fund says the money will be used to collaborate with local organizations to bring more awareness about suicide prevention.