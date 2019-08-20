PVC Tube Containing Dynamite Detonated in Meeker County

The Minneapolis Bomb Squad was called and conducted a controlled explosion.

LITCHFIELD, Minn.–A PVC tube containing 11 sticks of dynamite was found in a Meeker County garage and detonated by authorities.

Sheriff Brian Cruze says his office got a call Monday about possible explosives found in Harvey Township. The house was unoccupied and the family found the tube as they were preparing to sell the property.

Cruze said it’s believed that the dynamite belonged to the homeowner’s deceased husband. The family doesn’t know how long it had been in the garage.