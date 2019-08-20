University of St. Thomas Evacuates Building After Bomb Threat

The university in St. Paul said the threat was for the John Roach Center.

ST. PAUL, M.N.–The University of St. Thomas has evacuated a building on campus after receiving a bomb threat.

In a series of alerts posted to its website and social media pages, the university in St. Paul said the threat was for the John Roach Center, which is a classroom building on the corner of Summit and Cleveland Avenues.

The building was evacuated, secured and was being searched. Officials closed the building for the rest of the day.

A university spokeswoman says summer classes were in session at the time and Tuesday’s classes were being relocated.