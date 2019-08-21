Fargo Park Board Releases More Information On Departure of Executive Director

The information was released after it was determined the park board violated North Dakota's open meeting laws

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Park Board has released minutes of a special meeting last month involving the departure of former park district executive director Joel Vettel.

The board failed to give adequate and detailed notice about the special meeting.

The amended minutes indicate the original purpose of the meeting was to discuss staff surveys about Vettel’s job performance.

They indicated less-than-favorable performance.

Prior to the meeting, Vettel submitted his resignation, requesting a separation package.

The information indicated some commissioners said it was “unfortunate that he was not a good fit for the position.”