LIVE: Stay Safe On The Roads During Back To School Time

Fargo Police PIO Jessica Schindeldecker joins us with tips for drivers to make sure you keep yourselves and kids safe while you drive to work and they walk or bike to school.

They’re good tips for any driver.

Slow down so you have more reaction time if a kid darts out into the street.

Don’t have distractions like phone out.

Watch for school zones and bus stops.

And give yourself a little extra time driving to work.