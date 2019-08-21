MSUM, FMWF Professionals of Color Host Race Exhibit Tour and Dialouge

The 'Race: Are we so Different?' is located in the Livingston Lord Library at MSUM

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Entering college can provide exposure to a very diverse new group of people.

MSUM, in partnership with the Fargo Moorhead West Fargo chambers of commerce and the Professionals of Color, joined together to expose incoming students to this kind of diversity.

They hosted an open dialogue and a tour of the ‘Race:Are We So Different?’ exhibit in the school’s library.

The goal was to introduce students to people who are different from them and to open up discussion about identity in the F-M community.

“When students come to college, they need to become critically conscious leaders and part of that is exposing them to diverse ideologies, diverse perspectives, diverse people and really kind of allowing them to kind of shape their global destiny,” MSUM Director of Diversity and Inclusion, Jered Pigeon, said.

The ‘Race’ Exhibit is open to the public at the Livingston Lord Library on the MSUM campus until December 2019