Joes for G.I.s Event Raises Money for Military Members

FARGO, N.D. — Joes For G.I.s is the event to be at if you want a five dollar sloppy Joe lunch and support area military causes.

U.S. Bank and the Chamber teamed up to honor the men and women fighting for our freedom.

Proceeds go towards the Chamber’s Honor Star program and other causes that help military members and their families. About 500 people went to the event.

U.S. Bank officials say they just want to raise as much as they can to help those in uniform.

“Our military members are asked to do so much. They are deployed more than they’ve ever been deployed, whether that’s in the U.S. or overseas, the war on terror continues and that takes a toll,” Delton Steele, regional president of U.S. Bank, said.

This is the ninth year U.S. Bank has held the event and the first time it has partnered with the Chamber.