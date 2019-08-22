Man Caught After Jumping into Red River in Attempt to Elude Police

Bredell is charged with felony fleeing in a motor vehicle and was wanted on an unrelated warrant.

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A man was arrested Wednesday night after he fled a traffic stop, led Moorhead police on a brief pursuit, and then jumped into the Red River.

27-year old Jacob Bredell ditched his vehicle on the Minnesota side of the river in North Moorhead and swam to the Fargo side in an attempt to escape, ending up in Trefoil Park at 14th Ave and Elm Street North where he was taken into custody by Fargo Officers and Clay County Deputies.

