Supreme Court Throws Out Life Sentence for Man Involved in Savanna Greywind Case

FARGO, N.D.–The North Dakota Supreme Court has thrown out the life sentence given to a man whose girlfriend cut the baby from the womb of an unsuspecting neighbor.

William Hoehn, of Fargo, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit kidnapping in the August 2017 attack on Savanna Greywind, who died of her injuries but whose baby survived. He entered the plea before a jury acquitted him of conspiracy to commit murder.

Hoehn’s girlfriend, Brooke Crews, admitted that she sliced Greywind’s baby from her womb.

Hoehn had faced a maximum 21 years behind bars, but Judge Tom Olson granted prosecutors’ request to label Hoehn a dangerous offender, enhancing his maximum sentence to life with the possibility of parole.

The state Supreme Court ruled Thursday that Hoehn shouldn’t have received that designation and ordered that he be resentenced.

A spokesperson for the Greywind family says they have “no comment” at this time.