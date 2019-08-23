LIVE: Stomping Grapes For Local Winery’s 1st Grape Stomp Event

Dakota Vines Hosting Grape Stomp At Crooked Lane Farm In Colfax, ND

Get your feet wet and get your steps in on your fitbit at the same time at a grape stomp featuring a new local winery.

Dakota Vines Winery started last year near Colfax, North Dakota.

They’re throwing their first Grape Stomp event at Crooked Lane Farm next door to the winery this Saturday.

16 teams of grape stompers will compete for the top prize, six bottles of wine.

There will also be plenty of wine, a food truck and multiple bands playing against a scenic rural backdrop.

Dakota Vines co-owner Deb Grosz says, “You know it’s rural, it’s comfortable, it’s beautiful and it’s the kind of thing I think people will really appreciate once they get out here.”

Crooked Lane Farms co-owner Mary Jo Schmid adds, “They have brought a whole new dimension to our events center and we know we have brought a lot to their business as a vineyard.”

The Grape Stomp runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 24th.

The grapes get stomped at 2 p.m.

Cooked Lane Farm is located at 17385 County Road 4 Colfax, ND 58018.