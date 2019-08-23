Former Viking and Concordia College Football Player and Wife Found Dead

MINNEAPOLIS, M.N. -Two people found dead in a home in Long Prairie, Minnesota were a former NFL player and his wife.

Deputies found Barry and Carol Bennett dead Wednesday afternoon at their home after a 911 call for a welfare check.

Barry played in the NFL including one year with the Minnesota Vikings in 1988 and was a defensive lineman at Concordia College in Moorhead from 1974 to 1978. He was a retired teacher and coach at the Long Prairie School.

Authorities are calling the deaths “suspicious.” Todd County Sheriff Steve Och says they are looking for 22-year old Dylan Bennett, the couple’s youngest son.

The FBI was called in to assist in the investigation because it’s believed Dylan has already left the state.

Investigators are waiting for results of an autopsy to find out how the Bennett’s died.